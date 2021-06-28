There Is No Conservative Case for Blowing Up the Filibuster

Nuke-the-filibuster advocates argue that the GOP can reverse bad laws when they come to power. Except they almost never do. See: Obamacare.

In the Wall Street Journal, F. H. Buckley makes the conservative case for dismantling the legislative filibuster. Though Senate procedure may stop bad laws from being implemented, argues Buckley, it also renders a GOP Congress incapable of reversing noxious policies already in existence:

Imagine a new Congress and a new president elected in 2024 to reverse decades of wasteful interest-group bargains. As Mitch McConnell said in 2013, when the Democrats did away with the filibuster for nominations: “Just you wait!”

The most obvious problem with this theoretical proposition is that, no, I can’t imagine such a thing. Judges and policies are not …