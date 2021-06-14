NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the actor Tom Hanks responded to calls for a more robust accounting of America’s racial history by penning a piece in the New York Times about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “For all my study,” Hanks conceded, “I never read a page of any school history book about how, in 1921, a mob of white people burned down a place called Black Wall Street, killed as many as 300 of its Black citizens and displaced thousands of Black Americans who lived in Tulsa, Okla.” This, Hanks suggested, was perhaps because “History was mostly written by white people about …
This Is Your Brain on Critical Race Theory
How an ideology leads to mental contortions — and to not-so-quasi-totalitarianism.
Recommended
Fauci Admits Post-Vaccination Masking Was about 'Signals' Weeks after Insisting Otherwise
Fauci chastised Rand Paul in March over his suggestion that Fauci’s post-vaccination masking was ‘theater.’
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Defund ‘1619 Project’ Curricula in Schools
'Critical race theory is dangerous, anti-American, and has no place in our nation’s schools,' Buck said.
Biden Claims GOP Is 'Vastly Diminished' and 'Fractured' after Capitol Riot
Biden’s remarks came during a press conference at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium.
Biden at NATO Summit: Alexei Navalny's Death Would Erode U.S-Russia Relations
'Navalny's death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights,' he said.
White House Backs Repeal of 2002 Military Force Authorization
The announcement comes days ahead of an expected vote on the AUMF.
The Supreme Court Must Settle the Selective-Abortion Question
Appellate courts are split on whether states may prohibit abortions chosen after a prenatal Down-syndrome diagnosis.
McConnell: 'Highly Unlikely' He Would Fill Supreme Court Vacancy in 2024
The conversation on Monday occurred amid renewed calls from progressives for Justice Stephen Breyer to retire.