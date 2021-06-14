This Is Your Brain on Critical Race Theory

How an ideology leads to mental contortions — and to not-so-quasi-totalitarianism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the actor Tom Hanks responded to calls for a more robust accounting of America’s racial history by penning a piece in the New York Times about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “For all my study,” Hanks conceded, “I never read a page of any school history book about how, in 1921, a mob of white people burned down a place called Black Wall Street, killed as many as 300 of its Black citizens and displaced thousands of Black Americans who lived in Tulsa, Okla.” This, Hanks suggested, was perhaps because “History was mostly written by white people about …