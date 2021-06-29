Tucker Carlson Says the NSA Is Spying on Him. Sadly, It’s Plausible

Thanks to the intelligence community’s appalling conduct for years, we can’t dismiss it out of hand.

Tucker Carlson now says a "whistleblower" in the NSA tipped him off that the agency was planning to leak emails and texts to get him off the air over a story he's working on. Sounds rather fantastical. We've seen no evidence or corroboration of the accusation. My initial instinct should be to dismiss conspiratorial claims about domestic espionage. As it happens, though, I've been alive for the past two decades. And history tells us it is wholly conceivable that intelligence and law-enforcement agencies would spy on a television personality. They spy all the time. They do it illegally. They do …