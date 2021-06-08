We Can’t Trust the IRS

That’s the real lesson to be learned from ProPublica’s exposé of the richest Americans’ tax information.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat did you make of that big ProPublica story on the intimate tax information of America’s richest men? Personally, I concluded that I can’t trust the IRS.

There are only a few ways in which the information ProPublica examined could have made it onto the Internet. It could have been leaked by someone who works for — or with — the IRS. It could have been hacked by an outside group. Or it could have been surreptitiously released by a member of Congress or a Biden administration staffer. Whichever one of these happened, the conclusion must be the same: We cannot …