What David French Gets Wrong about Critical Race Theory and Public Schools

Classical liberalism without culturally conservative content is an empty glass that will leave us parched.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D avid French has written a characteristically sharp essay on why “The Conservative Legal Movement Is On a Collision Course With the New Right,” but his argument jumps the rails at an important juncture and undermines his point. And his error is one that would put the entire classical-liberal project in jeopardy if we were to repeat it.

French’s central thesis is a deeply important one: that the new populist Right is talking itself into legal positions that would unravel many of the core protections that conservatives in the legal movement have spent decades building in order to preserve the freedoms of

…