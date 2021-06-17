NR PLUS Law & the Courts

What Is Wrong with the Lawyer Persecuting Jack Phillips?

By
Baker Jack Phillips, decorates a cake in his Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colo., September 21, 2017. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)
Autumn Scardina keeps trying to force the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner to bake a cake with a message that offends his religious beliefs. Why?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O nce again, Jack Phillips, the beleaguered owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, has been fined by a court for refusing to bake a cake carrying a message of which he disapproves. Once again, the fine was the result of activist legal action by a personal-injury lawyer named Autumn Scardina. Once again, Phillips’s case seems destined to reach the chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court.

And, once again, I am left asking: What the hell?

I am strongly of the view that, because his objection relates solely to the content of his professional speech, Jack Phillips is protected by the First Amendment. Indeed, if his

