What Is Wrong with the Lawyer Persecuting Jack Phillips?

Autumn Scardina keeps trying to force the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner to bake a cake with a message that offends his religious beliefs. Why?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O nce again, Jack Phillips, the beleaguered owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, has been fined by a court for refusing to bake a cake carrying a message of which he disapproves. Once again, the fine was the result of activist legal action by a personal-injury lawyer named Autumn Scardina. Once again, Phillips’s case seems destined to reach the chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court.

And, once again, I am left asking: What the hell?

I am strongly of the view that, because his objection relates solely to the content of his professional speech, Jack Phillips is protected by the First Amendment. Indeed, if his …