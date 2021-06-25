What Joe Doesn’t Know

The president can’t be bothered with the details of our crime problem.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I s the president okay? Besides the usual misstatements and the senior moments — things we’re not supposed to notice or comment upon — Joe Biden is having a weird one.

On the occasion of announcing a suite of proposals to tackle gun crime and rising violence in our cities, Joe Biden gave a short, halting soliloquy Wednesday in which he took it upon himself to pick a fight with Thomas Jefferson, effectively challenged the most paranoid members of the militia movements to arm up and “bring it,” and subtly invoked the tradition of governments disarming categories of people they found obnoxious.

…