What Use Is Chris Cuomo to CNN?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t this point in the proceedings, one is tempted to conclude that Chris Cuomo must have laced CNN’s corporate offices with dynamite and informed the powers that be that, if he goes, they go, too. What else could explain the network’s eternal tolerance for being embarrassed and degraded by the man? Here, at the tail end of his long experiment in deficiency, Cuomo resembles nothing more keenly than the inadequate tee-baller who gets to stay in past eight or nine strikes because his uncle coaches the team. His ratings are poor. His insights are vacuous. His conduct is a permanent …
Andrew Cuomo’s little brother is a continuous embarrassment to the cable-news network that employs him. So why does he still have a job?
Recommended
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Biden Budget Proposal Replaces ‘Mother’ with ‘Birthing Person’
Some elected officials, such as Democratic Missouri representative Cori Bush, have started to use gender-neutral language to refer to motherhood.
The New York Times Continues to Cite Rebekah Jones as an Authority
The piece fails to note that Jones was fired for a litany of performance and behavioral issues.
Fear of a Bland Planet
Global capitalism talks about diversity and multiculturalism, but we are all modernizing toward conformity.
Kamala Harris to Potential Migrants: ‘Do Not Come’
The Biden administration has eliminated the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, which required asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico.
Yamiche Alcindor Worries Trump 'Traumatized' European Leaders, Asks Biden Adviser How to Heal Those 'Scars'
‘What’s the plan there and is there concern that those scars are gonna be deeper than his ability to address them?’ Alcindor asked.
Joe Manchin: Enemy No. 1 of the Partisan Press
A New York Times news report completely misrepresents Manchin’s opposition to H.R. 1.