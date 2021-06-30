Who Really Wants to Defund the Police? Democrats, That’s Who

They’ve concocted one of the most transparently silly talking points in memory to defend this position.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he quickest way to check out new Democratic Party talking points is to head over to Dana Milbank’s column in the Washington Post. His latest — initially headlined “Even the Squad is more pro-police than these Republicans,” but later changed to read, “Republicans have a new strategy: Blue Lies Matter” — is a snarky regurgitation of White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s highly inventive assertion that Republicans are really the anti-cop party. Why? Because they voted against President Biden’s $1.9 trillion boondoggle “rescue” package, which included $350 billion for state and local governments that could be spent on police.

This argument …