Why Conservatives Should Be Leery of Seceding Counties

A campaign by Oregon communities to join Idaho could open Pandora’s box.

Rural, conservative counties in eastern Oregon are raising yet again a hardy perennial idea: seceding from their state to join another state. Organizers of the Move Oregon's Border effort want 18 Oregon counties, and parts of three others, to vote to leave the state and join Idaho, and they eventually would like parts of northeastern California to go with them. Thus far, voters in seven of the counties have approved the secession plan. Some voices on the right would like to see more of this. Michael Anton, writing at the Claremont Institute's American Mind, argues that the red parts of …