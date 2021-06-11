Why You Should Worry about Inflation

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the 1990s, Alan Greenspan dwelt somewhere between Olympus and Delphi — godlike in his power and prone to handing down cryptic pronouncements. Bob Woodward lionized him as the “Maestro” in a book that was published, unfortunately, right as the wheels were coming off, with Greenspan taking much of the blame for inflating the dumb-money dot-com bubble in the late 1990s and subsequently provoking the recession that began in March of 2001. The best and brightest had thought of Greenspan as something like Zeus moving around figurines in his little amphitheater in Clash of the Titans. Instead, he turned out …
Higher prices could be the least of our problems.
Recommended
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Governor Abbott Announces Plan for Texas to Build Its Own Border Wall
Republican Governor Greg Abbott signaled his intention to jumpstart border-wall construction on Texas territory straddling Mexico.
How States Can Respond If Biden Lifts Iran Sanctions
Republican governors and legislatures have some effective tools at their disposal.
Loudoun County Teacher: District Has Created ‘Very Hostile Environment’ over Equity Initiatives
A teacher told NR that the Tanner Cross debacle was the tip of the iceberg as far as the district's diversity, inclusion, and equal outcome agenda.
Hayek’s Tiger
On the menu today: inflation, corporatism, risk and space flight, billionaires and value creation.
The Dangers of Conservative ‘Antitrust Revival’
Republicans should be wary of the massive expansion of government that increasingly popular anti-monopoly sentiments would entail.
Yellen’s International Tax Scheme Would Punish America
The plan gives member nations the right to tax the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises irrespective of whether those corporations have a presence in their countries.