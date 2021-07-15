A Riveting Ryder Show at the New Bedford Whaling Museum

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A Wild Note of Longing is the new survey exhibition at the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Albert Pinkham Ryder (1847–1917). Ryder, who grew up in New Bedford, is an unheralded lodestar in American art. His work was the centerpiece of the Armory Show in 1913, with ten of his enigmatic paintings in the central gallery and much fuss made over the recluse as he approached the end of his life. The Armory Show introduced America’s culture sophisticates to European avant-garde art, which gave them a jolt. An American avant-garde already existed, nascent in some ways but developed in others. …
Soulful seascapes and eerie moonscapes from one of America’s seminal painters
