Afghanistan: Twenty Years Is Enough

America cannot babysit a society into a form of government we find admirable.

T he mission in Afghanistan when the United States invaded 20 years ago was to destroy al-Qaeda's operations, get Osama bin Laden, and punish the Taliban for hosting terrorists who attacked us.

We accomplished these missions years ago.

In the time since killing Osama bin Laden, the people of the United States have elected two successive presidents who vowed to wind down the war in Afghanistan.

That is actually the best reason to leave. The War on Terror was, at one point, temporarily transmuted into a mission of global democratic revolution. But America’s democratic people have expressed themselves over and over again. According to …