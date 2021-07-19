Against Jen Psaki’s National Social-Credit Scheme

There is no way for an entire industry to police ‘misinformation’ without favoritism, caprice, and, ultimately, profound embarrassment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, in the space of just a few seconds, the White House press secretary cut the knees out from beneath everyone who has spent the last five years arguing that the shortcomings of Twitter, Facebook, and other social-media enterprises will be best addressed by the free market. “We are in regular touch with social-media platforms,” Psaki said, before confirming that the executive branch was “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” Unbidden, she then volunteered the coup de grâce: “You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation out there.”

