America’s Irrational Ban on British Visitors

There is no solid rationale for barring citizens of the U.K. from entering our shores now that we have COVID-19 vaccines.

Back in June, I wrote caustically about the Kafka-esque experience I had when traveling to Britain to see my family. Last night, it occurred to me that, absurd as the rules in Britain may indeed be, they are actually preferable to the American approach, which, since March of last year, has been to block every British citizen from visiting the United States completely.

Yes, you read that right: For 16 months now, with the narrow exception of those who have an American-citizen spouse or American-citizen children, no one coming from Britain has been allowed to enter the United States. The prohibition …