Andrew Cuomo’s Gun Gambit

After signing an executive order this week declaring a "first in the nation" disaster emergency aimed at gun violence, New York governor Andrew Cuomo promised to tackle the gun problem in much the same way he took care of COVID — which, considering his disastrous response during the pandemic, sounds more like a threat.

Instead, as with COVID, Cuomo has empowered himself to “temporarily suspend” laws “if compliance with such provisions would prevent, hinder, or delay action necessary to cope with the disaster.” It seems the only thing Cuomo learned from COVID is that executive power can be abused with impunity. …