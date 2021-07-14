NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B eing more familiar with Texas’s election laws than the average person, I’ve become accustomed to watching as the narrative on proposed reforms diverges wildly from the facts on the ground. Such was the case when local media made preposterous claims about the Texas legislature’s elimination of “rolling voting” in 2019. Then there were the demonstrably false claims that Governor Abbott had engaged in voter-suppression tactics during the November 2020 election. Today, the topic is the election-integrity reform that was filed in the first called session of the 87th Texas legislature. As Texas Democrats, after having bolted from the state capital, …
Another False Narrative on Election Reforms in Texas
Once again, Democrats are grossly mischaracterizing a proposed voting law.
Recommended
An Olympic Weightlifter Speaks Out on the Participation of Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
There are two sides to every story, and Tracey Lambrechs is here to tell the other.
American Men Suffer a Friendship Recession
American men have fewer friends than in decades past. We should dedicate time to fostering friendships. They provide an immediate and enduring reward.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
The Latest
Cuba on the Edge: Rejecting Big Brother and the Big Lie
This sudden eruption of fearless dissent has been caused by a perfect storm of calamities.
Overdose Deaths Surged to Record High during COVID Lockdown
2020 also saw the largest increase in the number of overdose deaths since 1999.
European Union Releases 'Green Deal' to Cut Emissions in Half in Ten Years
The EU's goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Texas Republicans Vote to Arrest Democrats Who Fled State
The sergeant-in-arm's authority only applies in Texas, so the defectors can't be detained until they return to the state.
Pig — Nicolas Cage’s Poetic Tale about Moral Fungus
Locally sourced corruption in the Pacific Northwest
Congress May Soon Know How Much Federal Agencies Are Wasting
How Congress could hold federal agencies accountable for their spending.