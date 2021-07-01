Arizona Voting Laws Win as the Supreme Court Clarifies the Voting Rights Act

The decision is a positive step for the rule of law and a setback for lawsuits that hamstring states from running efficient elections.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. Supreme Court this morning, in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, upheld two voting laws in Arizona that are widely used in many states: (1) an “out-of-precinct rule” that bans counting provisional ballots if they are cast in person in the wrong precinct, and (2) a ban on “ballot harvesting” that permits only certain persons — i.e., family and household members, caregivers, mail carriers, and elections officials — to handle another person’s completed mail-in ballot. The Court’s decision, in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, divided 6–3 along ideological lines. This is a big one.

The two Arizona laws were …