The Huntington: Classy and Comfortable

This California museum is there to make new things grow — botanically, aesthetically, and intellectually.

The Blue Boy, painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1770, is shown in the grand painting salon at the Huntington in San Marino in California or, precisely, the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. I think it's as famous as Arrangement in Grey and Black, No. 1, or Whistler's Mother, Leutze's Washington Crossing the Delaware, Michelangelo's David, and Warhol's Gold Marilyn.

Gainsborough argued at the time that a portrait’s dominant color should be blue for coolness as opposed to using warm colors, so The Blue Boy might …