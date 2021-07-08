Ban Critical Race Theory from K–12 Classrooms: A Response to the New York Times

There can be no credible objection to prohibiting the racially based shaming of children.

One of the interesting lexical shifts that took place during the Enlightenment had to do with the way in which we speak about civil magistrates. As the manifold forms of classical liberalism espoused by Locke, Hobbes, Spinoza, and Rousseau began to supplant throne-and-altar autocracies across Europe during the 17th and 18th centuries, political figures ceased to be called "rulers" and began to be called "leaders."

This change was not a coincidence. Rule, as Harvey Mansfield helpfully pointed out during a recorded conversation with Bill Kristol a few years ago, is the means by which a society is given its particular character …