Biden’s Blatherplate Executive Order and the Media’s Rapture

No matter what NPR and Politico say, Joe Biden cannot Thanos-snap his fingers in an E.O. and make half the red tape disappear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o understand why Joe Biden bothered to issue an executive order on Friday that is 50 percent longer than the Constitution yet contains less of interest than the average iTunes user agreement, you first have to remember how our Pyongyang Press works. Biden can attract hours of fawning coverage for picking a dandelion or ordering ice cream. Biden could break four bones tumbling down Air Force One, and the headlines would be, “Biden Shows Strength Compassion, Courage, Fortitude, and Resilience in Journey through Hell and Back,” followed quickly by “Republicans Pounce on Biden Misstep.”

Every time Biden does anything, no matter …