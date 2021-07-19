Biden’s Radical Budget

President Joe Biden walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the U.S. Capitol, where Biden attended a lunch with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Democrats are attempting to remake our nation wholesale.

In the coming weeks, Democrats plan to ram a massive, $3.5 trillion spending proposal through the U.S. Senate that would fundamentally transform America into a far-left fever dream. Don’t believe me? Take it from NPR, whose reporters have called the plan a “sweeping restructuring of the U.S. economy.”

Today, the Biden administration and radical Democrats in Congress are making a play to insert themselves into every single chapter of Americans’ lives from start to finish.

We saw their desire for control throughout the pandemic and the lockdowns. We saw their desire to rewrite history by indoctrinating our children with critical race theory and holding modern-day struggle sessions. And now, we are seeing the economic framework of what it looks like to have government at the center of our lives, families, and communities.

For our nation’s children, it means more federal control over their early education. This would come in the form of a system of universal child care, which had infamously negative consequences on families when policy-makers attempted to implement it in Quebec. Instead of providing working parents with options to allow greater flexibility — as Republicans did in 2017 with the expanded child tax credit for working families — Biden now wants to funnel your kids, starting as toddlers, into a government-run system.

And for families with kids of all ages, the Democrats are working to transform the way we raise our next generation. Rather than support proposals like mine that would further increase support to working families, President Biden is looking to transform our successful child tax credit into a “government child allowance” that gives cash to parents who aren’t working, as well as dismantles our child-support system as we know it. In other words, he’s bringing back the same failed welfare policies of the 1990s that he once railed against.

And just as Democrats are using the government child allowance as the first step toward a universal basic income, they plan to take another giant stride toward single-payer health care. At Senator Bernie Sanders’s urging, this plan would expand Medicare by a jaw-dropping $300 billion. Millions of Americans lost their health-insurance plans the last time Democrats made that type of “investment.”

Meanwhile, the Biden restructuring would destroy America’s domestic fossil-fuel industry. Not only would this eliminate good American jobs across the country — remember Keystone? — but it would also make America more reliant on hostile nations for our energy needs. China uses slave labor to extract polysilicon for solar panels and rare-earth minerals for batteries. In other words, the Biden administration and Democrats want to trade American jobs for slave labor abroad. It is unconscionable.

And of course, Biden and the Democrats want to create a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally. While there are no details yet, this backdoor amnesty would make the crisis at the border even worse. Every single elected Democrat understands very well that Americans do not want an amnesty bill, which is why they are trying to sneak it into what will be thousands of pages of text, which no one has seen, and ram it through with zero Republican votes.

Elections clearly have consequences. The president and congressional Democrats may tell themselves that this is what America wants. But they are sorely mistaken.



Biden promised “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify,” but make no mistake: The reality is that this bill is a massive Democrat power grab, designed to give liberals control over every aspect of American life, including how your children are raised and who your fellow citizens are.

Take it from Senator Sanders, who said, “This budget reconciliation bill is the most consequential piece of legislation since the 1930s.” Jen Psaki said the White House agrees. You should, too.

Democrats are attempting to remake our nation wholesale. And if you want to know what the Left thinks about America and what kind of nation we should be, listen to their critical race theory teachings. Read what the New York Times has to say about the American flag. Watch the Black Lives Matter organization praise Fidel Castro and the Cuban dictatorship. If the Left gets its wish and Democrats pass this boondoggle, we will not recognize the country we would become. And even then, they wouldn’t be satisfied. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal insisted, “I don’t want people to think that if we do this package we are done.”

This is a blatant power grab — part of the radical Marxists’ plan to destroy and remake our country. Americans must call it what it is before it is too late.