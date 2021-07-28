China’s Social-Credit System Arrives on British Shores

Catastrophes are accelerants of government expansion, and the pandemic will go down in history as one in a series of quantum leaps into a more statist world.

Boris Johnson is set to introduce a social-credit system in the United Kingdom with a view to combating obesity and improving bodily health among the British public.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, “the scheme will monitor family supermarket spending, rewarding those who reduce their calorie intake and buy more fruit and vegetables. People increasing their exercise by taking part in organized events or walking to school will also accumulate extra ‘points’ in a new app.” These “loyalty points” can then be cashed in for discounts and other incentives.

The prime minister believes that his own obesity was to blame for the near-death …