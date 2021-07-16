NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s no doubt that vaccination rates have hit a wall of skepticism: 48.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 56.1 percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine. This is consistent with opinion surveys earlier this year showing roughly 40 percent of the public as wary or skeptical about the vaccines. A wave of outreach has begun to get vaccination rates up further, especially in light of the spread of the Delta variant. Some states have tried lotteries, in which people who get vaccinated are entered to win a substantial sum of money. Others are trying …
Convincing the Skeptics
Vaccine resisters can’t be persuaded if they feel disrespected.
