COVID-19 Exposes a Crisis of Representative Government

The CDC is issuing the guidance that presumes to run our lives. But no one elected the CDC to anything.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or a time back in the aughts, our big national debate centered on who should run national-security policy in wartime. The who question is about accountability, without which our constitutional system cannot function. The legitimacy of a democratic republic for a free, self-determining people ultimately depends on a transparent line: decisionmakers who answer to the people whose lives are impacted by those decisions.

The system was fraying then, but it is disintegrating now. That is a crisis. Not merely a COVID-19 crisis, but a crisis of representative government itself.

At the turn of the century, in the years after the 9/11 attacks, …