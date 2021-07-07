Critical Race Theory as Metaphysics

It might be time to admit that education is an induction into a metaphysical and moral worldview.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he balance of opposition to critical race theory in schools is not led by people who have an alternative comprehensive vision of education and schooling. It’s led primarily by people who, inchoately and inconsistently, believe in John Dewey’s vision for public schooling as an institution meant to mutually assimilate diverse children to each other, and to provide a civic and social touchstone. They want school to give their kids a few critical skills, extracurriculars to support the development of character, to prepare the brightest pupils for college, to give all students a basic familiarity with each other, and to inculcate …