Critical Race Theory as Metaphysics

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he balance of opposition to critical race theory in schools is not led by people who have an alternative comprehensive vision of education and schooling. It’s led primarily by people who, inchoately and inconsistently, believe in John Dewey’s vision for public schooling as an institution meant to mutually assimilate diverse children to each other, and to provide a civic and social touchstone. They want school to give their kids a few critical skills, extracurriculars to support the development of character, to prepare the brightest pupils for college, to give all students a basic familiarity with each other, and to inculcate …
It might be time to admit that education is an induction into a metaphysical and moral worldview.
Recommended
This Is Your Brain on Critical Race Theory
How an ideology leads to mental contortions — and to not-so-quasi-totalitarianism.
The Coming Backlash against Woke Public Schools
Parents have had enough of the politicization of their local schools. And even if the schools themselves can't see it yet, they will soon.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
The Latest
Baby Boy, a Timeless Warning
John Singleton’s compassionate legacy of a lost generation
Bland Widow
These days, the Marvel brand stands for prodigious quantity but so-so quality.
The New Child Tax Credit: Welfare Administered by the IRS
How a new tax credit would accelerate bureaucratic mission creep.
No, Evidence of the Lab Leak Is Not a ‘Mirage’
One of the journalists who wrote off the lab-leak theory last year is clinging to his false sense of certainty.
The Government-Indoctrination Wars
The truth is that many Americans have no problem with the fact or scope of public-sector propaganda — they just want to control its contents.
U.S. Companies in China Must Become Part of Team America
U.S. companies whose technologies and trading relationships have strategic implications need to recalibrate how they do business with America’s economic rival.