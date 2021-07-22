Dawoud Bey at the Whitney: Great Art, Nice Show, Book’s the Dregs

The catalogue is part of the exhibition, guys, and this one falls short.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, I ended my story on the Whitney by noting how crappy its catalogue for Dawoud Bey: An American Project is. I said I’d write about the show and book before it closed, as I’m headed to Los Angeles for museum visits. It’s unfair to say something’s a flop and not explain why until some later point. So, greetings from Los Angeles, and one more story on the Whitney.

Dawoud Bey is a wonderful artist. He’s a mid-career master photographer, making work every few years that’s new, challenging, and moving, yet part of a coherent trajectory. He’s based in Chicago …