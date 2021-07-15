Democrats’ Reckless Medicare Expansion

Instead of fixing our broken entitlements, Democrats want to make them more generous than socialist Canada’s.

When the United States entered World War II and rapidly ramped up military production, it drove debt to its largest share of the economy in the nation's history. But as the crisis ended, that spending wound down, and debt returned to more sustainable levels.

What is happening now is something quite different. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the U.S. was already on an unsustainable fiscal path, primarily as a result of spending on entitlements. Starting from this already historically high baseline, Congress enacted $6 trillion worth of spending during one year, spanning two administrations. Last year, debt exceeded the size …