Democrats Will Miss the NRA When It’s Gone

If the NRA were truly as mighty and influential as its enemies contend, why aren’t gun controllers making any headway now?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hough liberals like to pretend that hostility to gun control rests solely on the influence of a single gun-rights group propped up by “dark money,” if the NRA disappeared tomorrow, almost nothing would change in Washington.

Indeed, one of the most vacuous declarations of courage in American politics is promising to “stand up to the NRA.” For decades, liberals have been demonizing and scapegoating the group — blaming it for gun deaths, for rewriting history, and for radicalizing the gun debate — while also mythologizing its power. One recent poll found that 43 percent of Americans believe it’s accurate to refer …