Donald Trump’s Social-Media Lawsuits Are Nonsense

His class-action lawsuits are a frivolous abuse of the judicial process.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ust because something is bad does not mean it should be illegal. And just because something should be illegal does not mean it is. Lawyers are supposed to know this. The lawsuits filed by Donald Trump against Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are complaints about things that are not against the law. These cases should be thrown out immediately, and most likely will be. Anybody who puts money or faith behind these suits is getting scammed.

Trump, with the aid of his America First Policy Institute, has filed civil class-action lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Southern District of …