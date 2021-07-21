Exclusive: Republicans Aim to Block Funding for Schools That Provide Abortion Pills

The new legislation would remove federal funding from colleges and universities that provide chemical abortions to students or employees.

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate will introduce legislation today to prohibit colleges and universities from receiving federal funding if they provide chemical-abortion drugs to students.

The Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2021 will be rolled out later this morning by lead sponsors Senator Steve Daines (Mont.) and Representatives Mary Miller (Ill.) and Chip Roy (Texas).

According to the draft bill, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by National Review, the legislation would prohibit federal money from either directly or indirectly funding “any institution of higher education that hosts or is affiliated with any school-based service site that …