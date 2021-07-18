Fate of Biden’s ‘Great Society’ Plans May Hinge on Virginia Governor’s Race

If Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin beats Terry McAuliffe, Democrats may lose their zeal for ‘big, significant’ spending plans.

Democrats are running out of time to pass their plan for $5 trillion in new social spending. It includes expansions of Medicare, Medicaid, child care, and green energy that would be the biggest expansion of government since the Great Society.

But they are up against the clock as Congress approaches the August recess. The U.S. will hit another debt ceiling in the next few weeks, sparking a bitter political battle. Before the end of September, Congress also needs to vote on must-pass spending bills to fund the government. “Time is running out for the administration to get big, significant things done,” …