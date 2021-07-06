Good News, Criminals: Manhattan’s Next D.A. Has Your Back

Promoting social decay in the name of social justice, Alvin Bragg threatens to be a disaster for New York City.

Reeling psychologically and economically from the pandemic, New York City could use a boost. Unfortunately its central borough's choice for district attorney is a guy whose big selling point is telling us about all of the criminals he won't be prosecuting.

Alvin Bragg has won the Democratic primary for D.A. of New York County (Manhattan) by promising not to prosecute minor crimes such as trespassing, resisting arrest, turnstile jumping, and traffic offenses. In a debate, Bragg (who previously prosecuted state crimes in the attorney general’s office and federal ones in the Southern District of New York) boasted that he had only …