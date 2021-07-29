House Democrats Vote for Unlimited Taxpayer Funding of Abortion for Medicaid Recipients

Until Thursday, every appropriations bill to fund Medicaid included the Hyde amendment, which prohibits funding of abortion except in limited circumstances.

On Thursday, for the first time in 45 years, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to provide taxpayer funding of elective abortions for Medicaid recipients.

Since 1976, regardless of partisan control of Congress, every appropriations bill funding Medicaid that passed the House included the Hyde amendment, which bars federal funding of abortion except in rare circumstances. The last time such an appropriations bill came to the floor of the House without the Hyde amendment was in 1993, when Democrats held 258 seats in the lower chamber. Despite the large Democratic majority, there were still enough moderates in the party …