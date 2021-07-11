How Critical Race Theory Gets into Classrooms

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A great deal of gaslighting has been perpetrated against American parents by “antiracist” activists when it comes to the presence of critical race theory (CRT) in classrooms. These activists often claim that the presence of CRT curricula in American schools amounts to nothing more than teaching accurately and extensively about the country’s tragic history of racial violence. When skeptics question tenets of critical race theory that are far more radical than this anodyne description suggests, these same activists perform one of two rhetorical maneuvers. Either they inform us that critics of CRT simply do not understand the discipline enough to …
Americans should not be duped by attempts to convince them that CRT is just a teaching tool or a passing fad.
Recommended
An Olympic Weightlifter Speaks Out on the Participation of Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
There are two sides to every story, and Tracey Lambrechs is here to tell the other.
American Men Suffer a Friendship Recession
American men have fewer friends than in decades past. We should dedicate time to fostering friendships. They provide an immediate and enduring reward.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
The Latest
The True Enemy at the Border
It is time for the U.S. to demand that Mexico regain control of its own territory from criminal organizations.
Republicans Are Blowing Their Chance on Crime
The crime boom and progressives’ generally unserious response to it have been political gifts to the GOP — or would be, if the GOP knew what to make of them.
Enduring Lessons from the Very Short Book of Haggai
Reading the lesser-known books of the Bible can be surprisingly rewarding.
America’s Founding Beats the Chinese Communist Party’s
As both nations celebrate recent anniversaries, it’s worth looking at why the U.S. wins out.
Two Wrongs Won’t Right Woke Capitalism
Corporations, serve your actual customers, not would-be political masters.
How to Revive the National Pastime
The surest way for Major League Baseball to restore its standing as the national pastime is to shorten its regular season.