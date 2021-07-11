How Critical Race Theory Gets into Classrooms

Americans should not be duped by attempts to convince them that CRT is just a teaching tool or a passing fad.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A great deal of gaslighting has been perpetrated against American parents by “antiracist” activists when it comes to the presence of critical race theory (CRT) in classrooms. These activists often claim that the presence of CRT curricula in American schools amounts to nothing more than teaching accurately and extensively about the country’s tragic history of racial violence. When skeptics question tenets of critical race theory that are far more radical than this anodyne description suggests, these same activists perform one of two rhetorical maneuvers. Either they inform us that critics of CRT simply do not understand the discipline enough to …