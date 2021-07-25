How the West Lost God

The overwhelming cause of secularization in the West has been government control of education.

Intuitions are hard to dislodge. Doubly so when they are shared widely across the length and breadth of an entire culture. Whenever a given theory, account, or bundle of convictions about some matter of public importance passes from the realm of contest and conjecture into the realm of inherited folk wisdom, it takes an almighty effort to replace it with something else, even if that something else is something more accurate.

Probably the most culturally widespread intuition influencing our historical self-understanding as a society today has to do with how we think of secularization. Why has the West become less and …