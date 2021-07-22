How to Reach the Vaccine Skeptics: A Booster Shot of Ideas

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ell, I had a strange feeling that a great deal of grief would come from writing an article in which I acknowledged that vaccine skeptics include people who are reasoning about their health in good faith. And it did.
I want to answer just a few of the most common objections to the piece.
Objection 1: The real problem is misinformation — we should be going after Tucker Carlson or Facebook, not henpecking public-health advocates.
My ideas were aimed at people who I think, at this point, are basically wasting the public’s money or their own time on counterproductive messaging.
And, I’ll be honest, …