How to Reach the Vaccine Skeptics: A Booster Shot of Ideas

A response to the complaints about my column on how to deal with COVID-vaccine hesitancy

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ell, I had a strange feeling that a great deal of grief would come from writing an article in which I acknowledged that vaccine skeptics include people who are reasoning about their health in good faith. And it did.

I want to answer just a few of the most common objections to the piece.

Objection 1: The real problem is misinformation — we should be going after Tucker Carlson or Facebook, not henpecking public-health advocates.

My ideas were aimed at people who I think, at this point, are basically wasting the public’s money or their own time on counterproductive messaging.

And, I’ll be honest, …