Hunter Biden’s Art: Con or Creative Coup?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Donald Trump was in office, his aides had to field innumerable questions about why Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, exercised so much daily power as an adviser. Ditto for his daughter Ivanka. Trump’s steering of government resources to his properties was a constant headache.

But even Trump toadies never had to deal with the nightmare of an ethically challenged presidential son under formal investigation by the Justice Department, a son who has suddenly become an “artist” without any formal training and who has put his paintings and collages on the commercial market, at prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 for a …