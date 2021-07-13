Hunter Biden’s Art Heist

His so-called art, like his so-called business career, is an invitation for interested parties to funnel money to the family.

'A rt," proclaimed Andy Warhol, "is what you can get away with." For the Bidens, ethics is defined the same way.

Will they get away with it?

Hunter Biden, who is not what you would call a famous or gifted artist, is having his first gallery show, and his works will be priced by George Bergès at as much as $500,000 per. “They’re not the worst thing a rich and powerful person’s son has ever put to paper and called art,” writes art critic Ben Davis. “Even if they were mind-bending contemporary-art breakthroughs, that would put Biden—who has never had an art show …