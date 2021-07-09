Ignore the Hysteria — Voting Has Never Been Easier

Claims of voter suppression are based on falsehoods.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E very day Americans are subjected to a new round of hysterical warnings about “the end of democracy” or “voter suppression.” Every day the moral panic is ratcheted up to new bloodcurdling levels. Last night on MSNBC, for example, Lincoln Project alum Kurt Bardella claimed that if Congress didn’t pass H.R. 1, the Democrats’ Constitution-busting nationalization of elections, America would “never have a fair election in this country again.” The volatile Joy Reid responded by contending that, indeed, the GOP intended to turn America into apartheid-era South Africa.

Claims of voter suppression are malleable, forever evolving, and open-ended. But if the threat …