It’s time for conservatives to scrutinize the ideas of the intelligent, eccentric billionaire. They may not like what they find.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T en million dollars is a lot of money. It may not be to billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. But Thiel didn’t get rich by throwing his money away. So when he gives $10 million to a super PAC supporting a now official Senate run in Arizona by Blake Masters, his former student, collaborator on the 2014 book Zero to One, and current associate, his thinking is obvious.

This isn’t always true. Not because Thiel can’t think. His public statements suggest he has read Thomas Aquinas, Locke, Goethe, Nietzsche, Carl Schmitt, Leo Strauss, René Girard, and others. That Thiel speaks intelligently publicly affirms …