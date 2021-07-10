It’s Past Time to Strengthen Our Free-Exercise Muscles

The law has become a transformational weapon used to strangle religious liberties.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y es, you have freedom of conscience, we are told. But freedom of action? Not so much. The First Amendment says the government may not “prohibit the free exercise” of religion. But a parchment promise is no guarantee of actual free exercise — the license to act in furtherance of the tenets of your faith — if such action would transgress the government’s laws.

For well over a century, the Supreme Court has instructed us that, while belief is sacrosanct, religious actions — the practice of faith — must conform to government’s laws. To abide a different arrangement would “make the professed …