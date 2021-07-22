More Spending Is Bad, Whether or Not It’s ‘Paid For’

Using money to finance new spending means it’s no longer available to help address our massive fiscal challenges.

As Democrats race toward squandering another $4.1 trillion — perhaps with some Republican help — we are being told over and over how the biggest stumbling block is figuring out how the new spending will be "paid for."

There are technically two different bills being negotiated. One is a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that includes a wide range of liberal priorities. And the other is an infrastructure bill that would introduce an additional $600 billion in spending that a group of Republicans, for some reason, are still pursuing. But Democrats have indicated that if the bipartisan deal fails, that spending will …