No, Evidence of the Lab Leak Is Not a ‘Mirage’

One of the journalists who wrote off the lab-leak theory last year is clinging to his false sense of certainty.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M any of the journalists and public figures who began the COVID pandemic by loudly ruling the lab-leak theory outside the bounds of polite conversation have finally begun to acknowledge the limits of their understanding.

Confronted with a steady drumbeat of circumstantial evidence in favor of the lab-leak theory — and a lack of evidence to support its alternative, the natural-transmission theory — the makers of public opinion have traded accusations of racism for the gentle shrug of “Who’s to say?”

But not everyone has been so chastened. Writing in Foreign Policy, journalist Justin Ling makes the case that the lab-leak theory remains …