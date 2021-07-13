Other People’s Money — Gambling on Net Zero

When climate-change talk isn't cheap.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is some consistency in the entire drive to a “net zero” economy (in the West) by 2050, including the fact that those pushing this agenda forward have little idea how this will be achieved technologically, or, given its possibly devastating impact on living standards, democratically (if that is still a concern).

What is certain is that this project will involve spending immense sums of money — other people’s money. Sometimes those costs will be borne by the taxpayer, sometimes by the consumer, sometimes by industry, sometimes by investors, and sometimes by a combination of one or more of the foregoing.

The …