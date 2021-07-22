Pelosi’s Capitol-Riot-Probe Power Play Saves Republicans from Themselves

The House speaker has given GOP lawmakers legitimate cause to boycott a process in which they were poised to embarrass themselves defending President Trump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocrats will live to regret House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s imperious rejection of two zealously pro-Trump Republican picks to serve on the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Pelosi is saving Republicans from themselves. As I’ve argued, it is not in the GOP’s interest to be perceived to be defending President Trump’s actions in connection with the riot. That is exactly the position in which Republicans were prepared to put themselves, though, because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continues to curry favor with Trump.

After high-tailing it to Bedminster, N.J., for consultations at the former president’s summer digs, McCarthy announced the selection …