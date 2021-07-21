Pope Francis Takes Aim at the Latin Mass — and His Own Faithful

This may be the most significant act of Francis’s pontificate; and it’s nothing more than bullying iconoclasm.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, Pope Francis completely reversed the policy of his living predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, when it comes to the traditional Latin Mass. And he did it without warning his bishops, and while showily exhibiting his personal animosities and neuroses. One friend, commiserating with me, tried to make sense of what was happening in the Church. He wrote to me: “Some boomers got mad about Twitter and decided to abolish the Mass of the Ages. Extraordinary.”

Here’s the background. In 2007, Benedict declared that the liturgy as it had existed before the Second Vatican Council was sacred and good for Catholics …