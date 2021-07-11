Republicans Are Blowing Their Chance on Crime

The crime boom and progressives’ generally unserious response to it have been political gifts to the GOP — or would be, if the GOP knew what to make of them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you want to really get to know a city, go straight from the airport or the city limits to its worst neighborhood. You’ll know it when you get there. There isn’t anything more authentic, more local, or more organic than crime.

But you may have to go looking for it to find it.

You could spend a month in Chicago or Philadelphia without seeing with your own eyes that those cities have serious crime problems. Until the catastrophic mayoralty of Bill de Blasio, the same was true of New York City: In my six years living in our nation’s greatest city …