Republicans’ Narrow Health-Care Window

Now that the Supreme Court has rejected the latest Obamacare challenge, the GOP needs to recalibrate its health-care strategy before Democrats strike again.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Supreme Court rejected a long-shot challenge to Obamacare last month, it closed off the last remaining avenue to take down the law. The event should force Republicans into a long-overdue conversation about what approach to health care they want — and they should have it before Democrats strike again.

Over the decades, health-care policy has followed a familiar pattern. Liberal activists are passionately engaged with the issue and push Democrats to expand the government’s role in the area, while Republicans are mostly bored by the subject and tend to get fired up only when it comes to opposing Democratic …