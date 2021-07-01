San Jose Attempts to Trample the Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

California’s third-most-populous city wants to tax citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights.

The government of San Jose has concocted a brilliant plan to fight crime: It intends to target the people who don't commit it. Once its new rule has been finalized later this year, the city will become the first jurisdiction in America that requires gun owners to pay an annual fee before they can exercise their right to own a firearm. Henceforth, it seems, San Jose hopes to be heavy on the bill, light on the rights.

Reporting on the policy, the San Francisco Chronicle submits that the measure will force “firearms owners to pay back taxpayers for gun violence.” But …